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Gadsden State recognizes four employees with Chancellor’s Awards
By Submitted,9 days ago
Gadsden State Community College has recognized four employees with its 2026 Chancellor’s Awards, honoring their contributions to student success, leadership and service to the college. The annual awards recognize employees in four categories: Academic Faculty, Technical Faculty, Administrator and Staff Member. Recipients are selected for their dedication to excellence...
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