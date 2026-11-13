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Six Flags Fiesta Texas unwraps South Texas’ largest holiday celebration
7 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas will transform into South Texas’ largest holiday celebration when Holiday in the Park returns on select dates Nov. 21 through Jan. 4 for its 30th anniversary season. Guests will step into a winter wonderland illuminated by millions of lights, more than 75,000 decorations and hundreds of Christmas trees, highlighted by a stunning new 65-foot Christmas tree featuring the park’s most advanced holiday lighting package ever, creating a spectacular focal point for the season in Rockville Plaza.
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