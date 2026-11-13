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Stella Lefty, Vincent Mason share ‘Something to Lose’ live version
By Buddy Iahn,8 days ago
Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost’s rising star Stella Lefty and multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vincent Mason share an all-new live version of their chart-climbing collaboration “Something To Lose.” Accompanied by an official music video, “Something To Lose (Live Acoustic)” brings even greater intimacy to the tender storytelling at the heart of their hit duet.