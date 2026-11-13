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Huntr/X to embark on the Kpop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
Fans are invited to join the animated characters for a live K-pop concert experience. Netflix and AEG Presents have revealed global tour dates for the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour, presented by Mastercard, a next-generation K-pop concert experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before – launching in June 2027. With the first tour stops spanning North America, the U.K. and Europe, and additional international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America regions coming soon, the tour will visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028.