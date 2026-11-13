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Girlset releases ‘Young & Dumb’
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
Powerhouse global girl group Girlset releases their new single “Young & Dumb” via JYP Entertainment/Republic Records. Written by the ladies, the track introduces a more personal and authentic side of their artistry. After their debut performance of “Young & Dumb” at hello82’s 82WORLD Festival, Girlset went viral on social media, with fans praising the new sound, choreography, and vocals. With the mass excitement and anticipation from the teasers of the track, Girlset knew they had to surprise fans with the official release of the song!