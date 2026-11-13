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When AI's Speed Endangers Software Development
9 days ago
Picture a product feature built almost entirely with AI. A product manager uses an AI assistant to turn a business request into user stories and acceptance criteria. Developers hand those stories to a coding agent. QA generates the test suite from the same stories. DevOps asks AI to update the pipeline that deploys it. Every test passes, every check is green, and the change ships on schedule.