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Iowa Supreme Court vacates ruling that said deputy in courtroom influenced jurrors
By Dar Danielson,10 days ago
The Iowa Supreme Court rules security in the courtroom didn’t have an influence in a Polk County man’s murder trial. James Wiggins was convicted of second-degree murder after saying he was defending himself when he shot Tyrone Hutchins to death at Rico’s bar in Des Moines in 2022. Wiggins appealed the conviction saying a sheriff’s deputy who was seated near him during the trial undermined his right to be presumed innocent. The Iowa Court of Appeals ordered a new trial on that argument.
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