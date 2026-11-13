undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rascal Flatts drops vinyl of seventh studio album
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
“Life is a Highway” joins Spotify’s Billions Club. Superstar country pop vocal group Rascal Flatts delivers their seventh studio album, Nothing Like This, for the first time on vinyl, via Blue Highway Records. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the platinum release, the fan favorite features the hit collaboration “Easy” with Natasha Bedingfield, among chart-toppers “Why Wait” and the double platinum “I Won’t Let Go.”