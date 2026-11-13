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Randy Rogers Band revitalizes ‘Buy Myself a Chance’ with Ty Myers
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
The dance hall classic is part of their upcoming collaboration album. Multi-platinum-selling Texas icons Randy Rogers Band have released their latest track from their upcoming collaboration album, Songbook – “Buy Myself A Chance” featuring Ty Myers. Written by Randy Rogers and Sean McConnell, the endearing dance-floor anthem is a two-stepping Texas Country classic from their 2008 self-titled album and remains one of the group’s standout tracks.
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