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Wiz Khalifa to headline MJBizCon 2026 with keynote and live concert
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
MJBizCon, the world’s largest and most influential B2B cannabis Conference and Expo, has announced Grammy-nominated artist and Khalifa Kush Co-Founder, Wiz Khalifa, as keynote speaker and concert headliner on Wednesday, December 2nd, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Long before legalization went mainstream, Khalifa made cannabis part of his...