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The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston releases intimate debut solo record
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
Nashville-born singer/songwriter/producer and The Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston has released his debut solo record, The Guest Room, via Blue Highway Records. Armed with an old acoustic guitar, a small tape machine and a handful of songs in a makeshift studio he built in the guest room of his Nashville home, Johnston used the rare time he had off the road to create outside of the traditional country framework he had spent years working within. Pairing intimate, close-mic vocals and acoustic guitar with tape-worn textures, Mellotron, strings and deliberately raw production, he turned his restlessness into an atmospheric and cohesive collection of songs that bring his country songwriting instincts into a more stripped-down and unexpected sonic world.