undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metallica, Huey Lewis, Bonnie Raitt among 20th California Hall of Fame inductees
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom reveal their final and historic 20th class they will induct into the California Hall of Fame. Remarkable in both its size and achievements, this class reflects the values of creativity, innovation, and advocacy that the California Hall of Fame has represented for the last two decades.
1