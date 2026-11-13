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Ateez drops part six of ‘Golden Hour’ EP series
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
Global K-pop powerhouse Ateez returns with their highly anticipated 15th EP, Golden Hour: Part 6, marking the sixth chapter in the group’s ongoing Golden Hour series. Featuring five new tracks, the album captures Ateez breaking free from convention and embracing an even more unrestrained expression of their signature sound, storytelling, and performance. The EP is out now via Sony Music Korea/RCA Records.