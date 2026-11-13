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Don Toliver shares ‘Party With the Boys’
By Buddy Iahn,9 days ago
The song marks the next chapter in the rapper’s sound. Don Toliver continues his massive year with his highly anticipated new single, “Party With The Boys,” out now via Cactus Jack/Donnway & Co/Atlantic Records. The track marks the next chapter in Don Toliver’s ever-evolving sound and forthcoming album Nitrous, arriving alongside an official music video directed by Tyler Ross and featuring skateboarding icon Bam Margera.