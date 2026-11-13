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Hozier, Jessie Buckley duet on ‘Fairytale of New York’
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
The song is part of a lengthy Shane MacGowan tribute album. Today (Fri, Nov 13th) marks the worldwide release of 20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan, an expansive 36-track tribute album celebrating the indelible lyrical poetry, punk spirit, and storytelling genius of Shane MacGowan, including a captivating new rendition of “Fairytale of New York,” uniting Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hozier and Oscar-winning actor and singer Jessie Buckley.