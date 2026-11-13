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Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton profiled in ABC’s ‘Countdown to the CMAs’ special
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts hosts the special. Ahead of Country Music’s Biggest Night and the Country Music Awards’ 60th anniversary, ABC News takes viewers backstage and center stage with some of country music’s biggest names in Darius, Dolly and 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts. Marking her 16th year as part of the annual tradition, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts returns to host the one-hour primetime special that will celebrate six decades of unforgettable performances, iconic artists and defining moments in country music. The special airs on Tuesday, November 17th at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day.