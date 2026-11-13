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Big Time Rush’s Kendall Schmidt shares ‘Satellites’
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
The star opens up and strips back as he sinks into fatherhood. Nashville-based musician Kendall Schmidt shares “Satellites,” out now with a DIY, starry visualizer. Measured and delicate, Schmidt spins late-night thoughts into an airy, contemplative tune about communication, uncertainty, and the future. After years of gracing global television screens and touring the world, the Big Time Rush star continues to bring listeners into his current grounded, sincere sonic world.