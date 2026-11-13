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Brandy Clark shares ‘Astronaut’ featuring SistaStrings
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
Grammy, CMA, and Americana Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Brandy Clark shares her new song, “Astronaut,” featuring SistaStrings. A dreamy, string-led track, “Astronaut” finds Clark imagining extraordinary feats, pairing her signature storytelling with lush instrumentation. The song is the latest unveiled from Clark’s highly anticipated new...