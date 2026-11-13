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After the Buzzer: Pinto becomes fifth Senator all-time with three-point birthday effort
By Andrew Wilimek,8 days ago
Shane Pinto had a 26th birthday to remember, scoring three points — including the overtime winner — in a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. “Yeah, it’s pretty cool, I think obviously, it’s just a cool day. Can’t take these moments for granted, it’s obviously really cool, and yeah, just happy we got a win, and it was pretty cool to end it,” said Pinto after the game.