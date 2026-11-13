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Henry County Route Z Bridge closing for replacement project at the end of November
By Colin Schowe,9 days ago
HENRY COUNTY, Mo - The Henry County Route Z Bridge over Little Otter Creek southeast of Clinton is set to close the week of November 30th for a replacement project. Contractor crews will demolish the existing bridge and replace it with a new structure over the course of 150 days. The new bridge will be five feet longer than the current one. The contractor will also add new barrier walls on both sides of the bridge. Guardrails and new permanent pavement striping will also be added.