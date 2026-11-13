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Bitcoin Falls to $68k as Peter Schiff Warns of Long-Term Bear Market, Says BTC’s Downtrend Is Far from Over
By Erie Maxwell,10 days ago
Bitcoin has seen another slump amid a broader market sell-off, temporarily sinking to $68,000 before rebounding to the $69k level. The asset currently trades at $68,870, down 9.2% over the past week, as massive crypto liquidations hit long positions amid renewed market volatility. Bitcoin falls below $70,000. Dropping below the...