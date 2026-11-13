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Afternoon Headlines – November 13th, 2026
10 days ago
>Upper Midwest Law Center Asks Federal Court to Keep Case Against ICE Agent. (Minnetonka, MN) – The Upper Midwest Law Center (UMLC), representing ICE agent Gregory Morgan, Jr., is asking a federal court to keep the state prosecution against him in federal court. The UMLC argues that federal law protects officers from state interference when they are carrying out their official duties. Morgan faces a second-degree assault charge stemming from a February 5 encounter while he was deployed to the Twin Cities as part of Operation Metro Surge. The complaint says Morgan flashed his service weapon when a vehicle swerved toward their vehicle. UMLC is asking the court to allow the prosecution to remain in federal court so Morgan can present his federal defenses, including his claim of Supremacy Clause immunity.