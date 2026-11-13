undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avery Anna’s “Roadkill” Is Three Minutes and Ten Seconds of Grit, Grace and Being Loved Back to Life
9 days ago
Avery Anna makes devastation sound downright heavenly. On “Roadkill,” the CMA nominee takes a bruised heart, drops it on a stretch of unforgiving asphalt and finds something beautiful in the wreckage. There’s a western edge to it, an angelic touch and a songwriter willing to make heartbreak look as ugly as it feels. Three minutes and ten seconds later, the case for Anna being one of country’s strongest new artists feels awfully hard to argue with.