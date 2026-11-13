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Randy Travis Opens the Vault and Gives Country Music Something Worth Holding Onto with ‘Same Old Way’
8 days ago
Twelve previously unreleased recordings reunite fans with an irreplaceable voice, adding another chapter to a legacy that continues to grow. Some voices become part of country music’s history. Randy Travis’s became part of its identity. That deep, unmistakable baritone could make a confession feel personal, a heartbreak feel...