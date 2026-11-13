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3 Best Sci-Fi Books To Read This Weekend (November 14-15)
By David Caballero,9 days ago
Science fiction is among the most popular genres around, and for good reason. Rich in worldbuilding and dealing with themes of oppression, ambition, liberation, and the advancement of the human race, sci-fi is an enduring part of most media, but it's especially prominent in literature. Ever since Mary Shelley's foundational classic, Frankenstein, came out, the genre has kept growing until it became the juggernaut it is today.