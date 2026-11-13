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Pick Six Previews: Utah to keep undefeated streak, but it Arizona to keep it tight
By Brett Ciancia KSL Contributor,10 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — In the Holy War's first-ever top-10 matchup, Utah defeated BYU 28-20 in front of a raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd. Red zone conversions, turnovers, and the quarterbacks were the difference. Utah's Devon Dampier scored all four touchdowns — 177 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, plus...