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New Country Music You Need To Hear This Week From Randy Travis, Avery Anna, Midland & More
8 days ago
The larger story of Same Old Way is one of rediscovery. A vault release can reveal the creative decisions and unfinished business behind a celebrated catalog. Here, it gives listeners access to songs that waited years for their moment, and gives an artist with an extraordinary history more music to share. There is something powerful about that opportunity. Fans know the hits. They know where the choruses land and which lines still catch them off guard. Now, they get to experience the pleasure of discovery again.