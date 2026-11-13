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Developer sues Trenton over voter-approved data center ban
By 91.7 WVXU,10 days ago
About a week after voters in Trenton approved a ban on large data centers, a company building a project in the city is suing to try to keep construction going. Prologis, a San-Francisco based developer building a nearly 1 million square foot data center on Kennel and Woodsdale roads, filed a federal lawsuit against the city Thursday. In it, the developer argued the ban is unconstitutional and cannot lawfully be applied to its “vested, permitted, and substantially constructed project.”