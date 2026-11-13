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Gemini 4 Hydrogen Brings More Visual Search Answers and Smarter Everyday Assistance
By Scott Webster,8 days ago
Google is bringing Gemini 4 Hydrogen to its everyday consumer tools, including Search and the Gemini app. The November 12 announcement describes a global rollout focused on following instructions more closely and completing tasks with fewer rounds of prompting. What changes in Search. In a separate Search announcement, Google says...