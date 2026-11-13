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The Clarksville Rundown: What’s behind eminent domain dispute in Kirkwood-area subdivision | PODCAST
By Chris Smith,10 days ago
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The county signed off on a plan to connect Hickory Wild subdivision to the north, and some residents aren’t happy. Here’s why, and what it really takes to move into former farmland and stop anyone else from doing the same. Also, Mayor-elect Mark Riggins reveals some specifics on what’s next for the city, Rossview High can’t flush enough, top scores for local schools, and Clarksville gets another reality TV-show star.
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