undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gov. Braun improves quality of place with new, 60-mile trail in Southern Indiana
10 days ago
NEW ALBANY – Indiana Governor Mike Braun is enhancing quality of place across Indiana with investments from the Regional Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). Today in New Albany, local and regional officials celebrated progress of the Monon South Trail – a repurposing of the former rail line into an approximately 60-mile trail that will run north from New Albany, supporting quality of life, talent retention and attraction, and business development opportunities across the region.
3