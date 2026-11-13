undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami Could Face Brand New Loss to Notre Dame Involving 4-Star Recruit
By Lorenzo Reyna,10 days ago
The Miami Hurricanes are facing absorbing one more loss to Notre Dame. This time coach Mario Cristobal and the staff are on high alert involving four-star recruit AJ Randle. That’s because the Fighting Irish are aiming to flip the Garner, North Carolina native and Hurricanes commit following the 31-24 win that knocked Miami out of its No. 1 spot.