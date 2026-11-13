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Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Latest on Austin Reaves Injury Ahead of Suns Game
By Alder Almo,10 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers received encouraging news about Austin Reaves on Friday, two days after their starting guard limped off the court in Milwaukee. Reaves will not need additional imaging on his injured left heel, coach JJ Redick told reporters following practice. The Lakers have diagnosed the injury as a bruise and will evaluate him daily ahead of Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.