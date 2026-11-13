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DC Studios has a new boss. What happens to the universe James Gunn started?
9 days ago
DC Studios is heading into another leadership transition, raising familiar questions about the future of its characters and the status of unfinished plans. Skydance has appointed Jeremy Latcham president and chief creative officer of DC Studios, effective December 1. James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down from their executive roles after four years and return to creative work. Latcham will oversee DC’s film, television, and animation output.