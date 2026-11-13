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Four Minnesota Vikings Highlighted As Midseason All-Pro Candidates
By Jerry Markarian,10 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings boast one of the league’s best defenses. They’ve allowed the fewest points (14.5 per game) and the second-fewest yards (280 per game) in the NFL. While they might not boast many big names on the defensive side of the ball, they’ve been far greater than the sum of their parts. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ ultra-aggressive scheme has consistently overwhelmed opposing offenses over the first half of the season.