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South Coast school district puts pause on controversial plans to close some schools
By KCLU,10 days ago
A Tri-Counties school district has taken the controversial idea of closing some of its campuses off of its agenda for the coming school year. With dropping enrollment, the Ventura Unified School District had been looking at closing some campuses during the 2027-28 school year. It set up a community committee to review the issue. But, the concept created controversy among the families of potentially impacted schools.
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