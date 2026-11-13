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NFL Week 10 fantasy sleepers: Ravens QB Jacoby Brissett, 49ers WR Jordan Watkins offer upside
10 days ago
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go. At least that’s the state of the NFL's regular-season schedule. Such luxuries don’t exist for fantasy football players. Instead, the playoffs are right around the corner, a mere month or so away in many leagues. The trade deadline just came and went in real life, but it may be rapidly approaching for your team. The Seahawks and Rams have plenty of time to climb back into the playoff picture, but the same might not apply to your 5-4 squad.