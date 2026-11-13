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Timeline: From Cleveland-Cliffs' Stelco takeover to its recall of 175 workers
By The Canadian Press,9 days ago
July 15, 2024: Cleveland-Cliffs announces a deal to acquire Stelco for about $3.4 billion, including debt. Oct. 29, 2024: Ottawa approves the takeover under the Investment Canada Act, subject to binding five-year commitments, including maintaining employment levels, keeping Stelco's head office in Hamilton and supporting Canadian steel operations. Nov. 1,...