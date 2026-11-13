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No. 6 Texas and Arch Manning bring winning streak to Death Valley for showdown with No. 21 LSU
9 days ago
Fresh off a 34-20 victory over Missouri, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns pack their three-game winning streak for a prime-time road test against No. 21 LSU on Saturday night. Quarterback Arch Manning enters the matchup with plenty of momentum after throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns last week. While Manning admits he is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at LSU's famed Death Valley, he noted that the Longhorns' main priority remains executing as a team and coming home with another win.