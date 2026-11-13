undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trucking Recession Continues: Why Carriers Face Layoffs and Bankruptcies
By FreightWaves Staff,10 days ago
The freight market is seeing some interesting trends with mixed volumes and rising rates across modes, but small carriers are under immense pressure. We’re breaking down tender rejections, spot rates, and contract rates, highlighting why some carriers face layoffs and bankruptcies despite a recovering market. Plus, learn about the lowest truck count since early 2022.