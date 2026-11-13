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Uninsured? What Mexican Border Freight Risks You’re Missing
By FreightWaves Staff,10 days ago
Shipping freight into Mexico comes with unique risks, but are you properly insured? Andy Kuchar from Centerline Insurance Company reveals why relying on “contingent” coverage can leave you exposed and what steps brokers and shippers must take to protect their trailers and cargo. Learn how direct per-shipment insurance offers greater security and flexibility for your cross-border operations.