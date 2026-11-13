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Memphis directs $3.26 million in SpaceXAI revenue to South Memphis housing and neighborhood programs
By FOX13 Memphis News Staff,10 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis directs $3.26 million in SpaceXAI data center revenue to South Memphis neighborhoods. The City of Memphis is investing more than $3.2 million in South Memphis communities, with the largest share going toward a new home repair assistance program for low- and moderate-income residents. The funding comes...
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