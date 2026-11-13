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Humble Robotics: $51M Fuels Autonomous Electric Freight Future
By FreightWaves Staff,10 days ago
Humble Robotics is shaking up short-haul logistics with a massive $51 million Series A funding round. Founder & CEO Eyal Cohen unveils the vision behind their electric autonomous freight haulers – a “skateboard” chassis combining tractor and trailer for lighter, more efficient transport. Learn how their unified autonomy approach and focus on repetitive short-distance moves between ports and warehouses could transform supply chains, reducing costs and boosting capacity.