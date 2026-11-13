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FMCSA removes 133 ELDs from registered devices list
By Transport Topics,10 days ago
FMCSA removed 133 electronic logging devices from its registered devices list Nov. 12 after finding noncompliance and evidence of falsified hours-of-service records. DOT said manipulated ELDs can conceal hours-of-service violations, while FMCSA cited examples involving erased driving time, false logs and impossible speeds. Carriers have up to 60 days to...