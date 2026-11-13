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RICO Case Against TQL, CH Robinson: What’s At Stake for Brokers?
By FreightWaves Staff,10 days ago
A civil RICO lawsuit against C.H. Robinson and TQL by six motor carriers alleges racketeering and collaboration with illegal carriers to depress prices, causing lost business. With jury selection set for 2028, what does this drawn-out legal battle mean for the freight industry? Attorney Matt Leffler breaks down the complexities, motions to dismiss, and potential implications of this unprecedented case, including whether lost contracts are even actionable under RICO law.