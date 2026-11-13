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Why Is This Bizarre-Looking Purple Toothpaste Going Viral?
By Matt Jancer,10 days ago
I love that the proliferation of choice powered by the internet has given rise to so many different types of everything. Take toothpaste, for example. When I was growing up in the ’90s, you had Crest, Colgate, Sensodyne for the sensitive types, and if you were a crunchy, granola type, Tom’s of Maine. That was about all a person would reliably see on the retail store shelves.