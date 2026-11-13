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Update: Council votes 9-0 to confirm Mimi Desjardins as corporation counsel and Andrew Martin as prosecuting attorney
By Brian Perry,9 days ago
Maui County Council members voted unanimously this afternoon to confirm Mayor Richard Bissen’s appointments for the county’s top two lawyers — Mimi Desjardins as corporation counsel and Andrew Martin as prosecuting attorney. With the adoption of the two the appointment resolutions, Desjardins will succeed Corporation Counsel Victoria...
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