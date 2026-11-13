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Next DACC Board of Trustees Meeting Moved Back from Thursday, November 19th to Friday, December 3rd
By Steve Brandy,9 days ago
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE RELEASE. Notice is hereby given that the date of the Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Community College District No. 507, Counties of Vermilion, Edgar, Iroquois, Champaign, and Ford, State of Illinois, scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Vermilion Hall Room 302, on the DACC Campus. By order of the Chairperson.
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