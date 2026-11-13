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Miami Art Week Brings Alex Katz & Julian Opie Face to Face
By Angie LaGuardia,8 days ago
Opera Gallery Miami brings two distinct artistic visions together in an exhibition exploring identity and portraiture. As Miami Art Week begins, Opera Gallery Miami is hosting an exciting meeting between two leading contemporary artists. The exhibition, Face to Face, brings together Alex Katz and Julian Opie, who each have their own unique style when it comes to portraying people. This show explores how portraits can challenge how you see others, capture a person's essence, and communicate a lot without using any words.