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Bladenboro police chief addresses revoked firearms instructor certification, says officers have been requalified
By WWAY News,9 days ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WWAY) — Bladenboro Police Chief J.H. Hewett is addressing the revocation of his North Carolina Specialized Firearms Instructor certification, saying he was unaware his credentials had been revoked after failing to complete a required training course. In a public statement, Hewett acknowledged that his certification was revoked...